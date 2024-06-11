Riot Games has shown a trailer for the second season of the Arcane animated series based on the League of Legends game. Arcane is one of the most successful Netflix animated series.

After the events of the first season, Jinx has become a dangerous wanted criminal, and Vi, along with Caitlin, are leading an operation to neutralize her.

The trailer focuses on revealing the conflict between the key characters in the story. The relationship between the sisters was the core of the series’ story. The second season should complete this story in the world of the League of Legends.

The continuation of the story will appear on Netflix in November this year.