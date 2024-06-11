Meta Platforms is planning to start using social media content in Europe to train its generative artificial intelligence models. Reuters reports this with reference to the company.

Meta will train its large-scale Llama language models using content that people in the European Union choose to share publicly on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

The move appears to bring the company’s approach in Europe in line with how it treats data fed to its AI models from the rest of the world, despite reservations about strict EU privacy and transparency rules.

Last month, the social media giant announced that it would start notifying Facebook and Instagram users in the European region and the UK about how it uses public information posted on Meta services to develop and improve artificial intelligence.

However, the human rights group Noyb is challenging this move in EU countries. It claims that these notifications are insufficient, as EU privacy rules require Meta to obtain users’ consent to use their data.