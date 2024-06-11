At this year’s WWDC presentation, Apple announced that it has partnered with Blackmagic Design to make it easier to work with immersive videos for Vision Pro. This was reported by Engadget.

Blackmagic is currently developing a camera specifically for immersive video for Apple’s mixed reality headset. The camera will be called the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive.

The company hasn’t revealed too much about the device, except that it is “designed to capture content for Apple Vision Pro” with a resolution of 8160 x 7200 per eye and “6 stops of dynamic range for 90fps stereoscopic 3D immersive cinema content.”

Judging by the images, users will even be able to attach a camera to the drone to shoot video from the air.

The company hopes to release the camera by the end of this year, although it did not say how much the device will cost. Earlier, Blackmagic released a camera that can shoot in 12K format for $9995, which is significantly less than other similar models.

Blackmagic also announced that it is releasing an update to its video editing software DaVinci Resolve with changes that make it easier to create content for Vision Pro.

In addition to the ability to edit Vision Pro footage, the app will feature “new immersive video viewer will let editors pan, tilt and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors or on Apple Vision Pro.”