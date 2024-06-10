YouTube has been testing an updated video design for some time now. So far, it’s been available to some users by accident, but now YouTube Premium members can try it out for themselves.

Premium subscribers will be able to voluntarily enable the new design and leave feedback on it on the Experimental Features page. This option will be available until July 1.

The new design first started to appear for some users in April, and then again in late May. Most users remain dissatisfied with the new look of the platform, but the company is trying to further develop it.

It is not yet known when or if the company plans to start rolling out the new design to all users.