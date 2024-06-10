Ukrainian cloud gaming platform Boosteroid has deployed new servers in Europe that will now support 4K gaming in its new Ultra plan.

Ці сервери є результатом досліджень і розробок ASUS та AMD, які тривали понад рік. Апаратне забезпечення базується на графічному процесорі GPU від AMD для ПК.

The Ultra plan also includes support for raytracing and frame generation technologies, which, according to the company, will improve the gaming experience of users through incredible lighting and graphics.

In addition, the new configuration is designed to enhance cloud gaming on a large screen with 4K support. This development is crucial to Boosteroid’s strategy, as it has formed strong partnerships with leading TV manufacturers: Samsung, LG, Sharp, Philips, and others.

So far, the launch has taken place in Europe, expanding Boosteroid’s capabilities in established data centers in France, Italy, and Slovakia. Spain, Serbia, the United Kingdom, and Sweden will also receive new hardware in the coming weeks.

The company also expanded its coverage in Europe with a new data center in Germany. And in the United States, the company plans to receive new servers in early June, with a full-scale launch scheduled for the end of the month.