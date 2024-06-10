The free-to-play fishing simulator Fishing Planet from Kyiv-based Fishing Planet LLC has received an important update Ocean Update, which adds a large chunk of open ocean, sea fish, yachts and much more to the game.

The new location, the Japanese island of Kaiji No Ri and the waters around it, is 400 km² in size, an order of magnitude larger than the game’s previous locations. In addition, there are 18 new species of fish, including tuna and marlin, new fishing gear, boats and yachts, even a yak that allows players to fish together in two, three or four. The new location is available to players from level 83, or it can be purchased with a special set and pass.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In 2022, Fishing Planet was released on iOS and Android, and recently Fishing Planet LLC announced a train simulator Train Planet.