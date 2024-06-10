S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gameplay trailer released

GSC Game World in partnership with Xbox Showcase presented a new trailer for the long-awaited survival shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which is scheduled for release on September 5, 2024.

The trailer, which is fully dubbed in Ukrainian, shows many new details and insights into the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gameplay experience that many players of the franchise will be familiar with. Playing as a lone stalker named Scythian, players must traverse a dangerous and mysterious environment teeming with predatory mutants, deadly radiation, and insidious human factions.

The trailer demonstrates a variety of gameplay experiences, from unusual locations to encounters with mutants and archaeological anomalies. Players will also see places where they can rest and prepare for the next mission. The game footage is intertwined with narrative fragments, which emphasizes the importance of the non-linear storyline in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.