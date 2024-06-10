More details on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have been released

During the Xbox presentation and a separate event dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, developers from Treyarch and Raven Software shared new details about the upcoming shooter and showed a gameplay trailer.

The Black Ops 6 campaign will take players back to the early 1990s, and the story is based on the history of that time, drawing them into a strange and secretive conspiracy in which a shadowy force has infiltrated the US government. Anyone who resists becomes a traitor, forcing players to become a rogue for the first time to fight the very machine that created them.

The story will feature both well-known and completely new characters, and the missions will offer a wide variety of individual locations and tasks. In particular, they describe one mission in which players will have to penetrate the old sewer system under the casino.

The developers say that in each mission, the Black Ops 6 campaign focuses on methods that can be used to achieve victory, as well as replayability, giving you the freedom to navigate between them as you see fit.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer will offer 16 new maps on release day, including 12 maps for 6v6 team matches, and several smaller unique maps for two-on-two matches.

In particular, the multiplayer will also offer a redesigned Omnimovement movement system that will allow you to run, slide and dive in any direction, and Intelligent Movement is designed to significantly reduce the number of buttons or keys you press to perform different movements.

In addition, the game will return to the Prestige system, a mode that will be available to players after they reach the maximum level in multiplayer. The mode will add new tasks and even more content.

Also, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will bring back Round-Based Zombies, a mode where you have to fight waves of zombies in cooperation with other players. The mode will also introduce two brand new maps and a large number of secrets to be found.