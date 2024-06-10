Microsoft has shown three new versions of Xbox Series X|S consoles. Now customers will be able to buy the Series S in white with 1 TB of storage, the all-digital Series X in white, and another Series X in a new design with 2 TB of storage.

Last year, the company already showed a new Series S with 1 TB of storage, and now the same option appears in Robot White. There are no other changes in the console, its price will be $349.99, and deliveries will start in the holiday season of 2024.

Another novelty is the all-digital Xbox Series X in white with 1 TB of storage. This is an option for digital players, but there are no other changes. The console will cost $449.99 and will also be available at the end of the year.

Another version of the Series X has undergone the most changes, now with 2 TB of storage and a completely new unique design – Galaxy Black. The console will also come with gamepads with the same design. This console will also be available at the end of the year for $599.99.