The new generation of the popular BMW X3 crossover is due to debut this summer. So it’s no surprise that more and more details about the car are leaking out. For example, the first image has recently surfaced that seems to come from a promotional video for the new BMW X3.

Let’s take a closer look at the image and compare it with the current generation BMW X3 (the first photo in the selection). You can immediately see the different shape of the headlights, as well as the radiator grille with not only straight but also oblique lines. Also pay attention to the central hood crease and the placement of the logo in this crease.

A closer look at the new BMW X3 promises us a less prominent front bumper, flat door handles, and strongly convex wheel arches. Also, pay attention to the small sunroof on the front wing – usually in BMW cars it appears when it comes to a PHEV hybrid.

After all, it is expected that the next-generation BMW X3 crossover will be built on the basis of CLAR, which is already used in the current BMW X3, and the range of powertrains will be similar: gasoline or diesel 4- and 6-cylinder engines, various hybrids (Mild Hybrid or Plug-In Hybrid). But the all-electric version of the BMW iX3 will be turned into a separate model.

We will know more details later, when the new generation BMW X3 makes its debut and all the photos and specifications are released. We are waiting for it!