At the Xbox presentation on Sunday, June 9, the new game DOOM: The Dark Ages. It will be released in 2025.

The Dark Ages is a prequel to the 2016 series relaunch and DOOM Eternal. The game will be the third in a series of modern installments, developed by id Software using the idTech engine.

This time, players will be thrown into a medieval setting, where they will once again have to deal with numerous demons, both small and large, with a shield and new types of weapons.

So far, there are no other details about the new installment of the famous series.