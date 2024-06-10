At WWDC 2024, Apple has officially presented a program for saving logins and passwords – Passwords.

The new app will be available on all Apple devices, as well as on Windows devices running iCloud, but not for Android. All stored information will be synchronized between all devices.

As previously reported, Passwords is based on Keychain technology, which was first introduced more than 25 years ago.

In the new program, users will be able to store passwords, access keys, Wi-Fi passwords, and all other necessary data.

The new program will be a great solution for people who are deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem and don’t want to use third-party solutions like LastPass, in particular because of security issues.