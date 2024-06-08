A new part of the 4X strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization VII was announced at Summer Game Fest. So far, there is only a teaser trailer without details and gameplay.

Publisher 2K Games promises a detailed gameplay demonstration in August this year. The game is scheduled for release in 2025 on PC, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The game is being developed by the same Firaxis Games.

By the way, the previous installment of the series is currently on sale on Steam for just 26 UAH. The Ultimate Edition with all the expansion packs will cost you 537 UAH, and the Platinum Edition with the two most important expansion packs Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm and a selection of scenarios will cost 201 UAH.