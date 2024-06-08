Monobank co-founder Dmytro Dubilet announced the launch of a new service for digital signature and document exchange – Dubidoc.

The service is free and will be available for use “for both personal and business purposes”. To sign a document, the service uses Diia.Signature. Dubidoc is available in a web version and has separate apps for iOS and Android.

“Frankly speaking, I was sure that such a service would appear a few years ago, when Diia.Signature appeared… But we didn’t wait for something, so we decided to do it ourselves,” writes Dmytro Dubilet.

The service will be gradually rolled out next week. You can apply for early access on the official website.