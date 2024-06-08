The Blumhouse film company opens its own game publishing house Blumhouse Games. The company specializes in horror titles. The gaming division will also focus on this genre. The company will not be engaged in its own development, but will focus on publishing.

At the Summer Game Fest and Day of the Devs presentations, the publisher showed 6 new games that are already in development and are due to be released in the near future.

Fear the Spotlight

A cinematic horror in the style of PS 1. The game tells the story of two friends who came to school at night to communicate with spirits using the Ouija board.

Crisol: Theatre of Idols

A first-person survival horror based on Spanish religion and folklore. The game looks like almost the first follower of Resident Evil VII and Village.

The Simulation

A mysterious project that will tell the story of a game designer who takes on a murder investigation, the only physical evidence of which is a game left at the scene. There is very little information about the game, so we can only wait.

Sleep Awake

Psychedelic space horror from Spec Ops: The Line game director Corey Davis and, unexpectedly, Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Fink.

Project C

A new mysterious project from Sam Barlow, author of the movie games Her Story and Immortality, and Brandon Cronenberg, director of Possessor and Infinity Pool.

Grave Seasons

It is a combination of a farm simulator and a horror game. The developers promise a dynamic story, the ability to establish relationships with characters, and fight for your life with supernatural creatures.

The game doesn’t even have a trailer on YouTube yet.