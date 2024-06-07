The large sedan Hyundai Grandeur has received a batch of updates for the beginning of the next 2025 model year. These updates can hardly be called radical, but their total number is considerable.

For starters, we can mention the Black Exterior Package, which includes black 20-inch wheels, dark-colored logos and a grille. Of course, such a black design package is most noticeable on a white or all-black car. Although it is clear that the Hyundai Grandeur sedan is offered in different colors.

Other updates to the Hyundai Grandeur concern various vehicle systems. Thus, from now on, Hyundai Grandeur’s on-board electronics can be updated using OTA technology “over the air”, more lighting elements for the interior and the area around the car have been added. In addition, the list of driver assistance systems that are already included in the standard equipment of the car has been expanded.

Finally, the Calligraphy package is available for the updated Hyundai Grandeur sedan, which features Nappa leather and now includes a more modern projection display for the driver. And for rear passengers, there are folding seats, a separate ventilation and air purification system, a remote control for the sound system, and more.

But the powertrains have not changed: the Hyundai Grandeur sedan can be equipped with a hybrid based on a 1.6-liter turbo engine, an atmospheric 2.5-liter engine, or a large 3.5-liter V6 that can run on gasoline or gas (LGP).

Sales of the car in South Korea will start soon, the price starts at $28 thousand and can reach $38 thousand. Would you like to see one in Ukraine?