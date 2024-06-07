The cowboy MMO PvEvP shooter A Twisted Path To Renown from Kyiv-based Game-Labs (Ultimate General, Ultimate Admiral series and This Land Is My Land) has been released in Steam Early Access as planned and has caused outrage among players who write negative reviews and demand a refund.

Users complain about poor optimization, lags, terrible AI, slow movement, poor shooting, balance, randomness, and simply uninteresting gameplay. Players compare A Twisted Path to Renown to Tarkov and Hunt Showdown, saying that Game-Labs borrowed the worst aspects of both projects. At the same time, everyone notes that the game has good potential and concept, but its current implementation is unsatisfactory.

As of now, A Twisted Path to Renown has a Steam rating of 23/100 (out of 149 reviews). The game’s online presence has dropped from 487 people at launch a day ago to 104 people right now. The developers are trying to fix at least the network and server parts of the game.

On the occasion of the release, A Twisted Path To Renown is offered with a 10% discount – 540 UAH. Premium Edition – 913 UAH and Founder Edition – 1,286 UAH bundles are also on sale.