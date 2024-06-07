Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s May sales increased by 30% to NT$229.6 billion ($7.1 billion). This was driven by the booming demand for artificial intelligence and the recovery of some consumer electronics industries. This was reported by Bloomberg.

TSMC benefited from the global race to develop artificial intelligence services. In addition, global smartphone sales also emerged from a prolonged slump in the first three months of the year, fueling expectations of large orders for mobile chips.

TSMC has been able to maintain strong profits as the world rushes to build data centers. It is the largest chipmaker in the world and works with companies such as Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcomm, and many others.

By the way, it was recently reported that TSMC was discussing with customers the relocation of its fabs from Taiwan amid growing tensions with China. However, since 80%-90% of TSMC’s production facilities are located in Taiwan, it would be impossible to relocate the plants.