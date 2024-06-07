According to a new market study by analyst firm Jon Peddie Research (JPR), video card shipments are declining quarter-on-quarter but are growing year-on-year. At the same time, NVIDIA is only increasing its market share. This was reported by Tom’s Hardware.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, NVIDIA’s share of the GPU market increased by 8% to 88%. The company shipped 7.66 million graphics cards in the first quarter of 2024 and 7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. At the same time, the company shipped only 5.26 million in the first quarter of last year.

On June 5, the company surpassed Apple and became the second most expensive company in terms of market value, behind only Microsoft.

AMD is doing worse. The company lost 7% of the market compared to the previous quarter, but AMD is showing better results than last year. In the first quarter of 2024, the company shipped 1.04 million video cards, and in the fourth quarter of 2023 – 1.81 million. But in the first quarter of last year, this figure was only 0.75 million.

Intel is not included in the statistics at all, as the company has not yet had time to accelerate in the graphics card market with Arc A770 and A750. The company’s shipments were insignificant and not included in the overall statistics.

The video card market grew by 39.2% year-on-year, but declined by 7.9% quarter-on-quarter. This decline in shipments was predictable and indicates that the graphics card market is growing again after several turbulent years due to the pandemic. In total, 8.7 million cards were shipped in the first quarter of 2024, and 9.5 million in the previous quarter.