The Epic Games Store has launched its traditional weekly giveaway. This time, you can get the turn-based strategy game Marvel’s Midnight Suns for free (our review). The game can be picked up until 18:00 on Thursday, June 13.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical turn-based strategy game that brings together the most famous characters from the Marvel universe: Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Blade, Ghost Rider, and many others.

The game also has RPG elements with progression, customization, relationships between characters, and a deep story set on the dark side of the universe where players will have to confront the greatest threat to the world – the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.

Players will take on the role of Hunter, the first fully customizable original hero in the Marvel universe. The game allows players to customize his appearance, choose how to react to different situations, build friendships with other heroes, and later take them on missions.

The game was developed by the creators of the XCOM series, but it is not XCOM. But even so, Marvel’s Midnight Suns offers an exciting and customized combat system, which is based on cards. Players have to assemble their team, use the environment, and move around the battlefield to find the best combination to strike.