Leica has introduced a new Leica LUX app for iPhone that allows users to recreate the lenses and colors from the company’s cameras on their smartphones.

The program has an Aperture-Mode mode that allows you to reproduce the characteristics of such Leica lenses as the Summilux-M 28 mm f/1.4 ASHP and Noctilux-M 50 mm f/1.2 ASPH.

Thanks to a proprietary image processing engine based on machine learning and computer photography, these modes can also reproduce the classic bokeh effect.

The program also has an automatic mode and ready-made template sets such as Classic, Contemporary, or Black-and-White. The company notes that when using the standard mode, Leica LUX’s proprietary image processing displays colors and contrast differently and more naturally than the iPhone’s native camera app.

The free version of the app comes with five color templates, access to auto mode, and the Summilux-M 28mm f/1.4 ASHP lens.

There is also a €7.99/month subscription that will give you access to eleven color templates, manual control of exposure, focus, and white balance, as well as five lenses.

It’s also worth noting that the app requires iOS 17.1 or later, which means it won’t be available on iPhone X and older models.