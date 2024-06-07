Apple is planning to release Passwords, a proprietary program for saving passwords. It may be presented on Monday, June 10, at the WWDC conference. This was reported by Bloomberg.

According to people familiar with the matter, the company plans to launch the program as part of operating system updates for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The program will also be available on the Vision Pro headset and Windows devices.

Passwords will be powered by iCloud Keychain, an existing Apple service that synchronizes passwords and user account information between different devices.

The program will have lists with passwords and logins divided into different categories, such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks, and Passkeys, password reset with biometrics.

In addition, Passwords will support autocomplete on page transitions like other password managers. The program will also support verification codes, similar to how it works in Google Authenticator.

Passwords will be only a small part of what Apple will show at WWDC. The main focus of the company during the conference will be artificial intelligence, where they will present a number of new features based on the technology.