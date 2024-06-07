Adobe has made changes to the terms of use of its products, and it says that the company can now “access your content through both automated and manual methods, such as content verification”. This was reported by 9to5Mac.

“Solely for the purposes of operating or improving the Services and Software, you grant us a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free sublicensable, license, to use, reproduce, publicly display, distribute, modify, create derivative works based on, publicly perform, and translate the Content. For example, we may sublicense our right to the Content to our service providers or to other users to allow the Services and Software to operate with others, such as enabling you to share photos,” stated in the terms.

This policy has already angered many creators who use Adobe products. They are concerned that the company may access their work and even sublicense it to others.

On social media, people have already begun to express their dissatisfaction en masse. Among them is designer Wetterschneider, who says he has worked with companies such as DC Comics and Nike.

“If you are a professional, if you are under NDA with your clients, if you are a creative, a lawyer, a doctor or anyone who works with proprietary files – it is time to cancel Adobe, delete all the apps and programs. Adobe can not be trusted,” he wrote on X.

Other users complain that without agreeing to the new terms, they can’t access Adobe products such as Photoshop or After Effects, or even uninstall them.

And there are many more such statements. Although some users believe that such conditions are only needed for the company’s internal work, such as creating covers or similar processes, Adobe simply could not explain this properly.

But the clause on work reproduction can also mean that the company wants to use all the work of Adobe product users for, for example, training generative artificial intelligence. Currently, the company uses content that users have published and given permission to use for training.