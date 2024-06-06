YouTube is introducing changes to the moderation of firearms videos. The platform already bans content aimed at selling guns, instructions on how to make guns or ammunition, and how to install accessories. Now the company is introducing age restrictions on other types of videos.

This includes videos of weapons that have been made independently, for example, on a 3D printer, as well as automatic weapons and certain accessories. Such videos will have age restrictions for users under the age of 18.

Videos that demonstrate how to remove safety devices from firearms will be banned from the platform entirely. Any videos that are intended to be sold through private sale or that refer to the purchase of weapons will also be banned.

“These updates to our firearms policy are part of our continued efforts to maintain policies that reflect the current state of content on YouTube. For example, 3D printing has become more readily available in recent years so we’re expanding our restrictions on content involving homemade firearms. We regularly review our guidelines and consult with outside experts to make sure we are drawing the line at the right place,” YouTube representatives told in a comment for Engadget.

The new changes will come into force on June 18.