Is a pickup truck an automotive workhorse? The new exclusive Jeep Gladiator Mopar 24 can argue with this statement. This is a new limited edition version of the already quite rare Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. But that makes it even more interesting.

The basis for the Jeep Gladiator Mopar 24 is the Jeep Gladiator (the first photo in the gallery below) – the frame structure, two-row cabin, front dashboard, V6 3.6 gasoline engine with 285 hp remained unchanged. But the new Jeep Gladiator Mopar 24 still received many original awards.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

For example, 17-inch wheels with off-road tires, themed hood stickers, a strong tubular grille guard, and a body cover. In addition, the Jeep Gladiator Mopar 24 pickup features a two-tone red and black interior and a matching logo with an individual designation – one of only 250 copies. A true one-of-a-kind from the limited collection!

However, what do you think: is this enough to justify a significant price increase? After all, the Jeep Gladiator Mopar 24 will cost from $70 thousand, while the base version of the Jeep Gladiator is estimated at $38 thousand, and the already quite rare Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and Jeep Gladiator Mojave start at $57 thousand.