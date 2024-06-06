It seems that Sony has decided to take some of its words back. Reddit users post photos of new consoles that no longer have a mark on the box that the console supports 8K. TechRadar writes about it.

Earlier revisions had labels indicating that the console supports 8K, 4K/120fps, and HDR. The PS5 Slim, which was released at the end of 2023, also has an 8K label. In addition, the console’s documentation, published in November 2020, states that “PS5 is compatible with 8K displays.”

In reality, the console outputs images in resolutions up to 4K at 60 frames per second via HDMI 2.1. In the almost four years since the PS5 was released, the claim of 8K output resolution has not been realized.

Sony has not commented on the recent changes.

Over the past few months, more and more rumors about the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro have been circulating. Although Sony hasn’t announced its next big console yet, recent reports suggest that the Pro will be coming soon. The Pro version is supposed to be 45% more productive than current consoles.

It is unclear whether Sony plans to support 8K in PS5 Pro.