Ikea is opening a virtual store in the Roblox game and is hiring 10 salespeople. It will be a full-fledged job with real money, Time reports.

The company launches The Co-Worker Game, a virtual store recreation that will be available on Roblox on June 24. IKEA is hiring paid employees for the virtual store. The application process started on June 3 and will last until June 16.

The virtual store aims to show visitors the variety of jobs available at IKEA through several games inspired by real-life workplaces. Paid employees “will be able to flex their skills, help customers, and get promoted to move departments, just like in the real world.”

“At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression,” says Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager for Ikea UK and Ireland. “Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that’s what IKEA on Roblox is all about.”

Although there are only 10 paid jobs, the rest of the community will also be able to work in the virtual world. Gamers will be able to visit the famous Swedish food market and IKEA bistro, which will serve virtual meatballs, or visit various showrooms and organize a space with IKEA products.

To apply for a paid position, applicants will need to submit an application form and CV. Applicants must be over 18 years of age and reside in the UK or Ireland.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a virtual interview between June 14 and 18. The hired employees will be paid £13.15, which is the standard hourly rate for IKEA employees in London.