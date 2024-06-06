Startup Humane Inc. has asked users to stop using the case for wireless charging of its Ai Pin device due to the risk of fire. This was reported by Bloomberg.

The company informed the device’s owners that it had discovered a “quality issue” with the battery in the case that allows users to charge their Ai Pin.

Humane launched an investigation after receiving a single report of charging issues with the device, which debuted earlier this year.

The case, which works similarly to an AirPods case, is included when a user purchases an Ai Pin for $699. It is also sold as a separate accessory for $149. The case is currently listed as “out of stock” on Humane’s website.

“Our investigation determined that the battery supplier was no longer meeting our quality standards and that there is a potential that certain battery cells supplied by this vendor may pose a fire safety risk,” Humane stated.

According to the company, it has terminated the services of this vendor and is now looking for a new one to avoid similar problems and maintain high quality standards.

The company did not say whether it would replace the charging cases owned by Ai Pin holders or how long it would take to find a new supplier. In response to the problem, Humane is providing Ai Pin owners with two free months of monthly subscription.

It should be noted that this problem has become another setback for the startup. Since its launch, Ai Pin has been criticized by customers and reviewers for its cumbersome interface and lack of features.