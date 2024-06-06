Samsung is working on the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition, a cheaper version of its flagship. Anapass has already begun production of IC display drivers for the future smartphone. This is what Android Police reports.

The drivers reportedly feature TCON, a synchronization controller technology that will improve the on-screen display by more efficiently transmitting the driver’s media signal.

In July, Samsung will hold the Unpacked presentation, where it will unveil the new Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6, and it is likely that the company will also present the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition.

Earlier, rumors with other details about the smartphone were also spreading online. For example, the S24 FE will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 processors and a triple camera with 8, 12, and 50 megapixel sensors.

The smartphone will also feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, a larger 4500 mAh battery compared to the S23 FE, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, and up to 12 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to cost $600.