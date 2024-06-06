The fifth installment of the Mad Max saga – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which hit the big screens two weeks ago, did not even collect its own budget at the box office.

Furiosa’s budget is estimated at $168 million, while the two-week worldwide box office receipts according to Box Office Mojo amounted to only $118 million.

At the same time, Furiosa has quite good ratings from both the audience – 7.9/10 – and critics – 79/100. This is even higher than the first three parts of the series, but for some reason people don’t go to the movies.

Against the backdrop of such disappointing results, experts suggest that Mad Max: The Wasteland, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road with Tom Hardy, which George Miller has been planning for many years, may not get the green light from Warner Bros.