Apple has made changes to its warranty and repair policy for iPhone and Apple Watch. From now on, it no longer covers single cracks on the screens of the devices. This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Such damage will be considered “accidental” and repairs will be charged. Previously, if the devices had no visible external damage, the repair and replacement of the screen was free of charge.

This week, official Apple stores and authorized service providers received a notification stating that the company has updated its policy and that all cases of single cracks are no longer covered by the warranty.

From now on, when a customer contacts centers or stores with a complaint about a single crack, the service provider is obliged to treat it as an accidental damage claim.

So far, such changes have only been made to the policy for smartphones and smartwatches, and single cracks without visible external damage on Macs and iPads will continue to be repaired free of charge.

The company did not provide any comments on why this decision was made.