Apple has revealed how long it will support iPhones with security updates. And this is a shorter period than Google and Samsung offer for their devices. This was reported by Android Authority.

On April 29, the new rules of the UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) came into force. According to them, companies that manufacture and distribute Internet-enabled products must meet certain requirements. For example, they have to inform about the period of support for devices with new security updates.

In response to the new rules, Apple said that it guarantees a minimum of five years of support for the iPhone 15 Pro Max from the date of the first delivery of the smartphone, which took place on September 22, 2023.

Dave Kleidermacher, vice president of Android security and privacy engineering at Google, says the announcement means that Apple no longer has the longest security update period for devices. Now, the leadership is held by Google and Samsung, which offer seven years of security and Android operating system updates on their devices.

However, it’s worth noting here that Apple indicates that five years is the minimum update period. The company’s history shows that certain iPhone models have received or are still receiving updates even after 7 years after release.

At the same time, many older Android smartphones have received updates for a much shorter period. However, the promised five years still exempts the company from the obligation to update devices after this period.