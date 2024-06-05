NVIDIA, in collaboration with Microsoft, is giving its customers three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions. This program is called GeForce Rewards and is limited in time and number of free subscriptions.

To receive a reward, users need to:

Create an NVIDIA account here;

If you already have an account, go here and verify that you are enrolled in the GeForce Rewards program;

Launch the GeForce Experience, NVIDIA App, or go to GeForce NOW;

In the Redeem section, find 3 months of PC Game Pass;

Activate the received code in the Xbox app on your PC;

NVIDIA emphasizes that even if you don’t have a powerful PC to play the latest releases from Game Pass, you can use the GeForce NOW cloud streaming subscription that synchronizes with the PC/Xbox Game Pass catalog.

For example, the catalog contains Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which has really modern and demanding graphics.

NVIDIA informs that the number of subscriptions is limited and the offer will be valid until July 5, 2024, or until the existing subscriptions expire.