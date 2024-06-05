The Austrian human rights group Noyb accuses Microsoft of secretly collecting data on children. This was reported by Engadget.

The European organization filed complaints over 365 Education software. Noyb claims that the company’s software sets cookies that analyze user behavior, collect browser data, and are used for advertising without the school’s knowledge.

The human rights group also claims that Microsoft does not provide clear explanations about what exactly the company does with student data and may be secretly tracking children.

“Our analysis of the data flows is very worrying. Microsoft 365 Education appears to track users regardless of their age,” Felix Mikolasch, a data protection lawyer at Noyb, expressed in a statement. “This practice is likely to affect hundreds of thousands of pupils and students in the EU and EEA. Authorities should finally step up and effectively enforce the rights of minors.”

Noyb also notes that Microsoft shifts its responsibility under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to schools. However, it does not provide access or insight into its privacy or data collection policies.

The GDPR sets strict rules for protecting the data of minors. Violation of the regulations can result in a fine of €20 million or 4% of the company’s annual global turnover, whichever is greater.