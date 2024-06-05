Music streaming service TuneIn is teaming up with Discord to add radio to the platform. “TuneIn Radio & Podcasts” includes TuneIn’s full library of 100,000 AM/FM radio stations, news, podcasts and sports content, TechCrunch reports.

This collaboration will help TuneIn reach a larger audience. Discord has a huge user base of 200 million, while TuneIn has 75 million monthly active users.

The service will also create music collections specifically for Discord, dedicated to such genres as K-pop, Lofi, and Indie.

In 2022, Discord launched Activities, a feature in voice channels where users can engage in collaborative games and activities with friends, including watching YouTube videos together and guessing memes, among other things. Currently, 23 activities are available.

The service is free and does not require a Nitro subscription. In the voice channel, click on the rocket icon and select TuneIn Radio & Podcasts in the list of activities.

Although the service is indeed available in activities, we have not yet been able to test it. It tries to start for a while, then shuts down and asks you to rate it.