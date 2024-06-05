Bill Gates has written a memoir that covers the period from his childhood to the founding of Microsoft in 1975. The book will be titled “Source Code: My Beginnings” and will be published in Ukrainian: My Beginnings and will be available on February 4, 2025. This was reported by The Verge.

In his blog, Gates writes that the book tells about the most difficult moments of the billionaire’s life. He describes how he felt like a failure as a child, conflicts with his parents as a teenager, and the struggle with the sudden loss of a loved one. The book will also tell about the decision to co-found Microsoft with the late Paul Allen.

My upcoming memoir Source Code is all about the lessons and experiences that laid the foundation for everything in my life that followed. https://t.co/BMN4gIsnnY — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 4, 2024

However, it seems that it will not describe the internal workings of Microsoft and other Gates businesses. The book’s description says that it is “not about Microsoft or the Gates Foundation or the future of technology.” Instead, it is “the human, personal story of how Bill Gates became who he is today: his childhood, his early passions and pursuits.”