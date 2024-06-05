Acer has unveiled a number of new products at Computex 2024, including TravelMate laptops, chromebooks, monoblocks, and more.

The new laptops TravelMate P6 14, TravelMate P4 Spin 14 and TravelMate P4 16 are powered by Intel Core Ultra series processors and come in Ultra 7 165U, Ultra 7 155U, Ultra 5 135U and Ultra 5 125U variants. These processors feature separate NPUs and Intel vPro Enterprise AI technologies, as well as the Intel AI Boost AI tool.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 has a 14-inch display with OLED and Acer CineCrystalTM technology, WQXGA (2880×1800) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness level and 100 percent DCI-P3 palette coverage.

The TravelMate P4 Spin 14 and TravelMate P4 16 laptops have 14-inch and 16-inch displays, respectively, with IPS technology, WUXGA (1920 × 1200) resolution with the same 16:10 aspect ratio, 340 nits brightness and 100% sRGB color space coverage. The Intel-based P4 16 and P4 Spin 14 laptops are powered by Intel Graphics, while the P6 14 is powered by Intel Arc.

Acer also has an offer with AMD – the TravelMate P4 14. This is a 14-inch laptop with the same display as the Travel Mate P6 14, which has variations with AMD Ryzen processors, including the octa-core Ryzen 7 PRO 8840U, six-core Ryzen 5 PRO 8640U, six-core Ryzen 5 PRO 8540U, and quad-core Ryzen 3 8840U. There are also Radeon 780M Graphics and Radeon 760M Graphics graphics cards to choose from.

Among other things, all laptops have storage capacity of up to 1 TB. The TravelMate P6 14 has variants with up to 32 GB of RAM, while all other models can come with 64 GB. The devices also feature a webcam with 1080p HD video quality at 60 frames per second, Temporal Noise Reduction technology, a privacy curtain, and dual microphone support.

Acer also says that the laptops can deliver up to 14 hours of work in the case of the P4 14, P4 16, and P4 Spin 14, and up to 12 hours on the TravelMate P6 14. Also, all laptops have two USB Type-C ports, with Thunderbol 4 with charging support on Intel models. Depending on the model, the devices have from one to two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.0 or 2.1, and MicroSD support.

The starting price of the TravelMate P6 14 is EUR 1,359, the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 is EUR 1,019, the TravelMate P4 16 is EUR 959, and the TravelMate P4 14 is EUR 949. The exact date of the laptops’ availability in Ukraine will be announced later.

Acer also introduced the new Chromebook Plus Enterprise, developed on the basis of Google’s powerful artificial intelligence technologies and capabilities. They are equipped with Intel processors from i3-1315U to 7 150U and work with Intel Graphics, Intel Iris X Graphics, Intel UHD Graphics.

The higher-end Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, 16/512GB storage options, and a Full HD webcam. The smaller Plus Enterprise 514 has a 14-inch 1980×1200 screen with 16/128GB storage options and a better QHD webcam.

Also, both devices have two USB Type-C ports (with support for DisplayPort and USB charging), one 1st generation USB 3.2 Type-A port, and an HDMI 1.4 port.

They are also equipped with a three-cell 53 Wh lithium-ion battery with fast charging capability. The declared battery life is up to 10 hours.

In addition, both models offer Google AI-powered video calling tools, online and offline file access with File Sync, and efficiency features such as optional fingerprint readers.

Another announcement of the company is the Aspire C line of AI-powered desktops, which are based on the concept of an all-in-one device and equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors.

Acer offers a choice of 23.8- and 27-inch models, which are equipped with FHD displays with narrow bezels, QHD 1440p webcams, and flexible and ergonomic stands.

Both devices will go on sale in Ukraine in July, with the Aspire C27 starting at UAH 43,999 and the Aspire C24 – UAH 39,999.

The company also showed the Acer SpatialLabs Eye Stereo stereoscopic camera, which was designed for photographers to enable them to capture and view stereoscopic images in 3D with an immersive effect.

It has a resolution of 8 megapixels, a built-in selfie mirror, and offers automatic and touch focus, electronic stabilization, and manual mode.

Among other things, the device allows you to broadcast in real time, make stories and share 3D content on various platforms. It can also be used to make high-resolution 3D video calls in Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.