Xiaomi has introduced a new smartphone Redmi 13 4G. The main updates in this model are the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chip and a new 108-megapixel camera. This was reported by GSMArena.

Xiaomi presented a new smartphone Redmi 13 4G

Like the previous version, the Redmi 13 4G has a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 13-megapixel front camera.

Redmi 13 4G is equipped with a 5030 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. The smartphone is also IP53 waterproof. The Xiaomi HyperOS smartphone shell is based on Android 14.

The device is available in blue, black, and pink colors, and its price starts at €199.99 for the 6/128 GB version and goes up to €229.99 for the 8/256 GB version.