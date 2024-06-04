Sony announced that it will release a special adapter that will allow connecting PS VR2 to a PC. The adapter will cost $59.99 and will go on sale on August 7.

Players will also need a DisplayPort 1.4 cable and their system will need to meet the following system requirements:

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 and later) Memory 8 GB GPU -NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

-NVIDIA RTX series

-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT

(For the best experience, we recommend NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and AMD Radeon RX 6600XT and later) DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 USB Direct connection Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later**

The company warns that PS VR2 was designed specifically for PS5, so some key features such as HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (except for vibration) are not available when playing on PC.

However, other PS VR2 features are supported, including 4K (2000 × 2040 per eye), 110-degree field of view, finger-touch recognition and through-the-eye view, as well as stroke rendering (without eye tracking) and 3D audio in games (which are supported).