Samsung introduces new monitor lines for 2024: updated Odyssey gaming displays, as well as Smart Monitor series with advanced entertainment features and ViewFinity, which are suitable for work.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung’s first 32-inch flat OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time.

The smaller Odyssey OLED G6 model has a 27-inch display with a QHD resolution (2560 × 1440) and 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a refresh rate of 360 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms GtG.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is also Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor to feature artificial intelligence. The NQ8 AI Gen3 processor boosts content resolution to nearly 4K with built-in Smart TV apps.

Both monitors feature Samsung OLED Safeguard+, a technology that prevents burn-in. The monitor also recognizes static images such as logos and taskbars, reducing their brightness to provide another way to prevent burn-in.

The Odyssey OLED G8 and G6 monitors offer 250 nits of brightness. They also feature Samsung’s OLED Glare Free technology, which provides more accurate color reproduction and reduces glare, and Core Lighting+, which synchronizes screen brightness with ambient light.

The updated Smart Monitor line combines the full range of capabilities of multiple devices in one hub for smart entertainment and greater productivity. The 2024 lineup includes the M8, M7, and M5 models.

The updated 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor M8 offers artificial intelligence-based features with NQM AI processor. AI upscaling increases the resolution of low-resolution content to nearly 4K, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro uses AI to analyze background noise in the user’s environment to improve the sound of dialogues.

Workout Tracker is a new feature in the entire line of smart monitors. The function, which works in conjunction with the Galaxy Watch, displays health data on the monitor in real time, even when you are watching content on streaming platforms.

Also, a set of Smart TV apps provides access to a wide range of streaming services, allowing you to use the monitor without the need to connect to a PC.

The M7 is available in 32″ and 43″ diagonals with 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, 300 nits brightness and 4ms response time.

The Samsung ViewFinity lineup is represented by the ViewFinity S8, ViewFinity S7 and ViewFinity S6 models.

The ViewFinity S8 comes in two sizes – 27-inch and 32-inch screens with 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 350 nits brightness. They also feature a USB hub for easy connectivity and a height-adjustable stand.

The S80UD model features a new KVM switch for better connectivity and switching between two different input devices, as well as a USB-C port that allows users to charge devices with up to 90 watts of power.

The ViewFinity S7 is available in 27″ and 32″ diagonal options, each with a UHD 4K (3840×2160) resolution, 350 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate.

ViewFinity S6 is available in 27″ with QHD (2560×1440) resolution, 100Hz refresh rate and 350 nits brightness, complete with USB hub and height-adjustable stand. The S60UD also features a built-in KVM switch and a USB-C port that also supports up to 90W of charging.