MSI presents new laptops and portable game console MSI Claw 8 AI+ at Computex 2024

MSI has shown new products at Computex 2024, including laptops and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ portable gaming console.

MSI has partnered with Mercedes-AMG to introduce the updated Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop, which features an Intel Core Ultra 9 (Meteor Lake) processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series notebook graphics card. Another innovation in the Stealth 18 is a 4K OLED panel.

Specifications of the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport:

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H;

Operating system: Windows 11 Home;

Memory: DDR5, 2 слоти, до 96 ГБ;

Dysplay : 18″ UHD+ (3840×2400), 16:10, MiniLED, refresh rate 120 Hz, 100% DCI-P3, certified by VESA DisplayHDR 1000;

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6;

Storage slots: 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD від PCIe Gen4 x4;

Keyboard: RGB gaming keyboard with backlit keys from SteelSeries;

Sound: 2 x 2W speakers and 4 x 2W subwoofers designed by Dynaudio, 1 x combined audio jack, Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer;

Ports: 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (з PD 3.1), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, картрідер SD, HDMI 2.1;

Connection: Intel Killer Ethernet E3100 (до 2,5 GbE) / Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth 5.4;

Webcamera: FHD-type IR (30fps at 1080p) with HDR and 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+);

Security: IR webcam / Fingerprint scanner / Firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0 / Webcam shutter / Kensington Lock;

Battery: 4-cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9 Wh;

Power adapter: 280 W;

Dimensions: 399.9 (W) x 289.6 (D) x 19.9-23.9 (H) mm;

Weight: 2.89 kg

The laptop comes with additional accessories such as a case, mouse, and mouse pad with MSI and Mercedes-AMG symbols.

MSI also introduced laptops for business in the Prestige and Summit series. They are equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Lunar Lake) processors, which, according to the manufacturers, provide more than 100 TOPS of performance for artificial intelligence, which is more than three times the capabilities of previous models.

In addition, MSI showed the Stealth A16 AI+ laptop equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor. The XDNA 2 architecture in the NPU also provides support for generative AI and large language models directly on the laptop. Additionally, the manufacturer announced Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+, and Creator A16 AI+ models equipped with the same AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

At Computex 2024, MSI has updated the Claw 8 AI+ portable gaming console – now powered by Intel Core Ultra (Lunar Lake) processor. The new product has an 8-inch FHD display with a frequency of 120 Hz, a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, improved LB/RB button response, increased battery capacity up to 80 Wh (53 Wh in the previous generation), and a lighter charger.

In partnership with Bethesda, the manufacturer will offer a limited edition of Claw x Fallout devices released under a joint brand. This version features a 7-inch FHD display and has a design inspired by the Fallout characters.