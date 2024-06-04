A demo of BROKEN LIFE is now available on Steam. This is a Ukrainian fully voiced 2D adventure set in the post-war world. You will shape the story with your decisions, solve puzzles, and uncover various secrets.

The story centers on Leo, a former soldier who returns to his town. Leo’s story is full of loneliness and exhaustion after the years of war. He needs your help to rebuild his home and destroyed life, cope with his grief, and reunite with his daughter.

BROKEN LIFE has an emotional storytelling, atmospheric design, full voice acting for all supported languages, including Ukrainian, and interesting puzzles. Each of your decisions will affect the further development of the game, and all events were inspired by the cruel reality.

It is currently unknown when the full release will take place, but you can add the game to your favorites to make sure you don’t miss it.