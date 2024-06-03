Fans can expect the release of GTA VI in the fall of 2025, but not PC owners. The first trailer for the game mentioned only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but not PC. Now Take-Two CEO has commented on the situation.

According to VGC, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, the publisher of GTA VI, said that there are no decisions on the PC release yet.

“But Rockstar has a platform approach that we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements at the appropriate time. I think the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is reach consumers wherever they are, on whatever platform makes sense, over time,” Zelnick said.

In addition to GTA VI, Rockstar also has a history of releasing its games first on consoles and then on PC. This was the case with GTA IV, GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and LA Noire.

Strauss Zelnick’s words hint at the same approach to GTA VI and that a PC release can be expected shortly after the game’s release on consoles, but PC owners will probably have to wait a bit longer.

Such a decision probably won’t be a problem, given the fact that many players waited for the release of the Kingdom Hearts series on Steam only because they didn’t want to use the Epic Game Store, so what can we say about console releases.