The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has added a gambling app marketplace in an update. This was reported by blogger Noah Cat.

The marketplace is called App Picks and it refers to bloatware or “junk programs”. Usually, smartphone manufacturers install bloatware on low-end models to compensate for the low cost.

realme has gone too far now. They’re adding bloatware via OTA and gambling ads to phones that never had it. Many realme phones that never had the App Market now have it. (GT Neo3, Neo3T, Narzo 30) this is how realme treats its flagship series. I wanna see the same backlash… pic.twitter.com/n4vpeOx1DR — Noah Cat (@Cartidise) June 2, 2024

But this time, Realme has added its bloatware to flagship smartphones and is doing it after the fact. It is reported that App Picks appeared on GT Neo3, Neo3T, Narzo 30.

On other models of the company, this application may already be installed under the name App Market.

It is also reported that Narzo smartphones are not properly supported by updates and become outdated too quickly. Noah Cat recommends choosing the Number line, which is a rebranding of Narzo, if you are going to buy a smartphone from Realme.