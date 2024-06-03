Dontnod Entertainment has traditionally made the narrative advent adventure Tell Me Why free on Steam and the Microsoft Store in honor of Pride Month. You can add the game to your library until July 1.

Dontnod Entertainment’s games, starting with Life Is Strange, have always had a lot of LGBT+ characters, but Tell Me Why is considered the studio’s most LGBT+-oriented game. The protagonist of Tell Me Why is a trans man who has almost completed his transition and returns to his hometown to see his sister and settle some issues, including understanding what happened in his childhood that dramatically affected his life.

But the fact is that although LGBT+ issues are important for the narrative of Tell Me Why, this game is not about that at all, but about loneliness, the inability of others to understand what is going on in the soul of a neighbor. It is about the fact that our childhood memories can be very different depending on how we look at them as adults. It’s about how a child’s perception is not always correct, but is based primarily on emotions. And in general, it’s a game about family, about the relationship between children and parents, and what the lack of communication can lead to.

Immediately after the release, Tell Me Why disappeared from Steam and the Microsoft store for Ukraine, most likely due to a mistake by store administrators who imposed the same restrictions on the game as in Russia, where LGBT+ products are banned. Well, now you can get this game for free. We advise you to play Tell Me Why, in our opinion it is one of the best games by Dontnod Entertainment. It also shows a very cozy and interesting piece of Alaska.