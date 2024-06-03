The organizer of E3 and The Game Awards Jeff Keely presented a trailer for another of his events – Summer Game Fest 2024. The broadcast will start on June 7 at 23:30 Kyiv time and will last about two hours.

Judging by the trailer, we can expect news about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and many other games.

Jeff Keeley also hosted a Twitch stream where he answered many questions from viewers about the upcoming presentation.

One of Resetera’s users recorded everything Keeley said during the stream. According to him, the presentation is definitely not worth waiting for: