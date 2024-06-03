The official account of the Arcane series showed in X the poster for the second season of the series, which will be released in November this year on Netflix.

The poster depicts the character of Vi in the arms of Jinx and mirrors a similar poster from the first season.

The series is being developed by the French animation studio Fortiche, which has been working with Riot Games for a long time and creating animated videos based on the Leage of Legends universe.

In addition to the return of the main characters, the company also shows a new character familiar to LoL players – Warwick. At the end of the first season, it was shown how Cynjed found the body of Wander, the foster father of Vi and Jinx.

According to TechRadar, the series’ team will be present at the Annecy Film Festival on June 12 and will give a presentation on the development of the project.