Facebook is attracting the largest number of young people in the past three years, trying to shake up the reputation of the platform for the older generation. This was reported by Meta, which owns the social network, Reuters writes.

This is the first time the company has published demographic information. According to Meta’s estimates, more than 40 million American and Canadian adults aged 18 to 29 access Facebook daily.

The figures reflect the company’s efforts to attract the attention of young people who choose the TikTok platform of China’s ByteDance.

Meta noted that it has recorded five quarters of growth in the use of the app among young people.

As it is known, Facebook celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The anniversary pushes Meta executives to realize that the social network must evolve to remain relevant to the next generation.

According to last year’s data from the Pew Research Organization, only about a third of American teenagers say they use Facebook. This is a sharp drop from previous surveys the group conducted in 2014 and 2015.

By comparison, the share of all American adults who say they use Facebook has remained relatively unchanged since 2016, at about 68%, according to Pew.

As a reminder, Facebook was founded in 2004. In the first three years of its existence, it gained 50 million users. Now this figure is 3.2 billion people worldwide.

Over time, Facebook has become less attractive to younger users, who determine consumer preferences and are considered key to advertisers responsible for most of Meta’s advertising sales.