Netflix has already released the Japanese film Godzilla Minus One, the first Godzilla movie to win an Academy Award. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki in 2023, the film has been widely recognized by critics and audiences for its visual effects and emotional story with a deep meaning.

Godzilla Minus One tells the story of a group of scientists trying to stop a powerful monster terrorizing Japan. The film explores the themes of loss, survival, and human responsibility towards nature.

Netflix viewers have the option of watching the color version of the movie. However, director Takashi Yamazaki also created a black-and-white version called “Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color” specifically for home viewing. This version gives viewers the opportunity to take a fresh look at familiar scenes and feel the atmosphere of the film even more deeply. It is expected to be released on Netflix later this year.