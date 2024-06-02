ASUS has unveiled ROG Ally X, an improved model of its ROG Ally portable gaming console, at Computex 2024. Designed for Windows 11 gaming, ROG Ally X retains the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor but has more internal and RAM memory, a larger battery, and an updated design.

The ROG Ally X now features a 1TB SSD drive, which is twice the capacity of the original Ally, as well as an updated motherboard with an M.2 2280 slot for easy storage upgrades. The new model now boasts 24GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, which ASUS says provides better performance for next-generation gaming.

One of the standout features of the ROG Ally X is its 80 Wh battery, which is twice the capacity of its predecessor. Despite this significant upgrade, the device weighs only 70 grams more, for a total weight of 678 grams.

The updated ROG Ally X body features a black color and a better hand grip, which should improve comfort during use. The controls have also been improved with ergonomic button and joystick placement. In addition, the company has used a more reliable joystick mechanism designed for 5 million cycles. The D-Pad has also been modernized for more accurate input.

Based on user feedback, ROG Ally X has replaced the original XG Mobile port with two USB-C ports, one of which is Thunderbolt compatible, for better compatibility with third-party docks and external GPUs.

The console’s cooling system has been redesigned to accommodate the new battery and features 23% smaller fans with 50% thinner blades for improved airflow. Additional air tunnels and a third exhaust vent, according to ASUS, improve thermal performance by reducing the temperature of internal components and the touchscreen by 6°C, which contributes to a more comfortable long-term use of the console.

ASUS ROG Ally X will be available starting in July for $799.